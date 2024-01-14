en English
Maldives

Pro-India Adam Azim Elected Mayor, Shifting Maldivian Political Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Adam Azim, a member of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and a pro-India figure, has been elected as the new Mayor of Male, the capital city of the Maldives. Winning the mayoral race with 45 percent of votes, Azim has surpassed the government candidate Azima Shukoor, who secured 29 percent of the votes.

Adam Azim holds a Master of Business Administration in Financial Studies from the University of Nottingham in the UK. His professional journey spans across various sectors and positions, from being an internal auditor at Coopers & Lybrand to managing his own business. Before stepping into his mayoral role, Azim served as the CEO of the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC).

Political Landscape of Maldives

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by the pro-India former president Mohammad Solih, faced a defeat in the Maldivian presidential elections by Mr. Muizzu. This election, however, marks a significant shift in the political dynamics of the Maldives. The mayoral position in the capital city is now held by a member of a pro-India party, suggesting a potential change in the nation’s political affiliations and alliances.

The election of Azim is notable not just for the Maldives, but for the broader geopolitical balance in the region. With the Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu favoring closer ties with China, Azim’s victory could potentially influence the nation’s diplomatic relationships and alignments. Under Azim’s leadership, the city of Male may see enhancements in the public service sector and cityscape improvements, fulfilling Azim’s pledges made during his campaign.

Maldives Politics
