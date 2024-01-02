Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana’s Housing Crisis

John Dumelo, acclaimed Ghanaian actor and aspiring politician, has defined the cornerstone of his political agenda as he vies for a seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of Ghana. The heart of his campaign? A pressing issue that resonates with the masses: the exorbitant rent charges that have been burdening the citizens of his country.

Unlawful Rental Demands

Dumelo shed light on a contentious practice that has been largely ignored, yet significantly impacts the lives of Ghanaian tenants. He emphasized that landlords demanding more than six months’ rent in advance is not only burdensome but also in direct violation of the law. This practice, unfortunately, is widespread, with many landlords insisting on a staggering two years’ advance from their tenants.

Support from the Rent Control Department

Backing Dumelo’s statements, the Rent Control Department of Ghana came forward to reiterate the law’s position. Emmanuel Kporsu, the department’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed that while tenants have the option to pay beyond six months voluntarily, landlords have no legal right to coerce them into doing so. This issue, brought to the forefront by Dumelo and the Rent Control Department, has underscored the broader housing challenges facing Ghana.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Dumelo’s stance against this practice signals a call to action to address the larger housing challenges within the country. His campaign has highlighted the urgent need for affordable and social housing solutions in Ghana. As an actor-turned-politician, Dumelo’s address of these issues goes beyond mere promises; it’s a testament to his commitment to bringing about tangible change in the lives of Ghanaians, should he be elected as a Member of Parliament.