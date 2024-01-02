en English
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana’s Housing Crisis

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis

John Dumelo, acclaimed Ghanaian actor and aspiring politician, has defined the cornerstone of his political agenda as he vies for a seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of Ghana. The heart of his campaign? A pressing issue that resonates with the masses: the exorbitant rent charges that have been burdening the citizens of his country.

Unlawful Rental Demands

Dumelo shed light on a contentious practice that has been largely ignored, yet significantly impacts the lives of Ghanaian tenants. He emphasized that landlords demanding more than six months’ rent in advance is not only burdensome but also in direct violation of the law. This practice, unfortunately, is widespread, with many landlords insisting on a staggering two years’ advance from their tenants.

Support from the Rent Control Department

Backing Dumelo’s statements, the Rent Control Department of Ghana came forward to reiterate the law’s position. Emmanuel Kporsu, the department’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed that while tenants have the option to pay beyond six months voluntarily, landlords have no legal right to coerce them into doing so. This issue, brought to the forefront by Dumelo and the Rent Control Department, has underscored the broader housing challenges facing Ghana.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Dumelo’s stance against this practice signals a call to action to address the larger housing challenges within the country. His campaign has highlighted the urgent need for affordable and social housing solutions in Ghana. As an actor-turned-politician, Dumelo’s address of these issues goes beyond mere promises; it’s a testament to his commitment to bringing about tangible change in the lives of Ghanaians, should he be elected as a Member of Parliament.

Africa Politics
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

