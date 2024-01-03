en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct

On a chilly evening in Lambeth, actor and founder of the Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox, found himself facing an unexpected visit from the Metropolitan Police. The officers, acting on a report of an ongoing party at his residence, were met with indignant denial from Fox who had recently finished in the sixth place in the London Mayoral election. The actor, having lost his £10,000 deposit, was less than pleased with the interruption, going so far as to label the police officers as ‘thugs’ and accusing them of causing undue distress to his children.

An Unwarranted Visit?

According to Fox, the police visit was entirely unwarranted. His sole guest that evening had been his father, who had joined him for dinner. The legitimacy of this gathering is, however, blurred when viewed against the backdrop of the current lockdown restrictions. Fox, an open critic of lockdown measures and social distancing regulations, deemed the police action as ‘bang out of order’, issuing a stern warning of impending trouble should they opt to visit his home again.

Political Ambitions and Public Criticism

Laurence Fox’s recent foray into politics saw him running for office in the London Mayoral election. Despite his best efforts, Fox secured only 1.8% of the vote, a paltry number compared to the victorious candidate Sadiq Khan’s considerable lead. He even found himself trailing behind YouTuber Niko Omilana. Fox’s performance in the election may have been negatively impacted by his public criticism of NHS staff, an action that could easily be seen as unfavorable for a political candidate.

From Actor to Activist

In 2016, Fox found himself in a similar situation of public displeasure, albeit in a different setting. During a performance of The Patriotic Traitor, Fox expressed his frustration at a member of the audience who was talking throughout the show. This incident highlighted a growing problem of declining theatre etiquette, a trend that has been linked to fights breaking out during musicals and concerns over the rise of standing ovations losing their significance. As a result, the UK’s largest theatre operator has taken steps to curb rowdy behavior amongst theatregoers, further underscoring the changing dynamics of public conduct and the importance of maintaining decorum.

0
Law Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

By Hadeel Hashem

Missing Woman's Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection ...
@Canada · 16 mins
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection ...
heart comment 0
Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws
SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident
State Announces Revised Traffic Fines for 2024: A Push for Greater Road Safety

By Safak Costu

State Announces Revised Traffic Fines for 2024: A Push for Greater Road Safety
Turkey Detains 56 High-Priority Suspects Wanted Internationally

By Safak Costu

Turkey Detains 56 High-Priority Suspects Wanted Internationally
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
1 min
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
2 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
2 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
2 mins
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
2 mins
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app