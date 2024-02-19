Activists Demand Food Justice in King Charles's Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh

In an unprecedented act of protest, activists from the group This Is Rigged took a bold stance against rising food prices by staging a sit-in at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The demonstration, aimed at demanding a reduction in baby formula prices and the establishment of community food hubs, saw nine individuals bypassing security to make their voices heard within the walls of King Charles's official residence in Scotland. This action, taking place on February 19, 2024, not only challenges the status quo but also highlights the growing concerns around food affordability and fairness in the community.

Unveiling the Protest

The activists, equipped with banners and tartan napkins, settled themselves in the royal dining room, a space symbolic of abundance and privilege. Their demands were clear: a call for supermarkets to roll back the prices of baby formula to March 2021 levels and for the Scottish Government to commit to the creation of a community food hub for every 500 households. The group's choice of location, the heart of Scottish royalty, underscores the gravity of their message and the urgency of their plea.

A Call for Equity and Sustainability

By bringing their own food and tea in Tupperware and flasks, the protestors not only challenged the luxury of the palace but also symbolized the everyday struggles of numerous families across Scotland. The sit-in, which led to the temporary closure of a section of the palace, brings to the forefront the issues of food justice and sustainability. This Is Rigged emphasizes the importance of investing in community-based solutions to ensure a more equitable and just food system for all, particularly in light of the soaring costs of essential nutrition like baby formula.

The demonstration at Holyroodhouse is more than a singular event; it is part of a broader campaign to address the critical issue of food affordability. The activists' demands resonate with a growing concern among the public about the rising cost of living and the need for systemic changes to support vulnerable populations.