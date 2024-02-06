Activist Pa Ayo Adebanjo Calls for Constitutional Restructuring in Nigeria

In the wake of escalating violence and growing discontent in Nigeria, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a 96-year-old activist, has drawn the line on the nation's current constitution. Adebanjo, in a recent interview, vigorously underlined the dire need for a new constitution, stating that the existing 1999 Constitution falls short in ensuring the country's peace, unity, and progress.

Adebanjo's Critique of the 1999 Constitution

Bringing to light the recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, Adebanjo linked the violence to land disputes, dismissing any ethnic or religious motivations behind the bloodshed. The activist went on to criticize the constitutional framework that, he argues, hampers governors from managing state security effectively. Labeling them 'lame duck' governors, Adebanjo attributed their impotency to the federal constraints imposed on them.

The Call for True Federalism

Adebanjo, with a firm vision for Nigeria's future, advocates for true federalism. He believes that the cornerstone of federalism, the fair distribution of national resources, is being eroded by the current revenue allocation system that he perceives as favoring the North. Placing hope in President Bola Tinubu, Adebanjo urges him to restructure Nigeria and uphold the principles of federalism as conceived by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

A Plea for Regional Autonomy

The activist argues fervently for regional autonomy, where each unit is self-sufficient and not subservient to the federal government. Looking ahead, Adebanjo plans to advise President Tinubu, as he did in the past, to change the constitution and revert to regional autonomy, a state of affairs that was the norm before the military-imposed 1999 constitution. He fondly recalls the position of the Afenifere and NADECO, who stood firm on not participating under the military constitution and insisted on a Sovereign National Conference to decide Nigeria's future governance structure.

Adding weight to Adebanjo's call for constitutional change are the voices of other prominent figures such as Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN and Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN. Both echo the urgent need for restructuring and a new constitution, highlighting the flaws in the current constitution and the need for decentralization. They insist on making Chapter 2 of the Constitution justiceable and demand a complete overhaul of the present constitution. They reiterate the negative impact of the current unitary system on the economy and security, and like Adebanjo, they champion the concept of true federalism, advocating for devolving powers to the states, including security and resource control.