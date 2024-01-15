Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring

Civil society activist Ramon Gaskin has slammed the Guyana government for its failure to install independent meters to verify ExxonMobil’s daily oil production. Gaskin described this failure as a grave dereliction of duty that is bordering on criminal behavior. His criticism stems from the belief that the government is too closely aligned with oil companies, leading to inadequate monitoring of these entities.

Questionable Decision-Making and Loss of Revenue

Gaskin took issue with the government’s plan to use a cable connected to Exxon’s Control Centre to receive information. He argued against this, advocating for the necessity of an independent metering system that can be monitored by Guyanese inspectors around the clock. His criticism extended to the government’s decision-making process, suggesting that Guyana is losing significant revenue due to these oversight issues.

Little Progress Despite Oil Production

Despite four years of oil production and the discovery of over 11 billion barrels of oil resources, Gaskin argues that Guyana has little to show in terms of tangible achievements. The country’s national debt continues to rise, with no significant improvements in the standard of living. He emphasizes the urgency of installing independent meters to prevent the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars daily.

Government’s Response and Critics’ Concerns

The government, through Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, has indicated plans to use satellite technology for monitoring. They are currently in discussions regarding the establishment of such systems. However, critics argue that satellite technology cannot accurately measure the volume of oil produced, leaving room for potential inaccuracies and further revenue loss.