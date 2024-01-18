ActionSA's Dr. Hazel Moya Elected Deputy Executive Mayor of Tshwane

In a landmark political shift within the City of Tshwane, the ActionSA party's Dr. Hazel Moya has ascended to the role of Deputy Executive Mayor. This significant event not only highlights the burgeoning influence of ActionSA but also underscores its increasing involvement in the region's governance.

Dr. Moya: A New Face in Tshwane's Leadership

Dr. Moya's appointment to this influential post places her at the helm of policy-making and decision-making within the municipality. As a member of ActionSA, a rising political force in South Africa, her election is a reflection of the party's growth in stature and influence in various local governments.

ActionSA's Increasing Prominence

The ascension of Dr. Moya signifies a pivotal moment for ActionSA, demonstrating its expanding footprint within South African municipalities. Her election is viewed as a testament to the party's increasing prominence and is expected to propel the party further into the limelight.

The Role Ahead

In her new role, Dr. Moya will be entrusted with overseeing various developmental projects and ensuring good governance within the city. She will work in tandem with the Executive Mayor to realize the city's vision and strategies. The city's administration anticipates that Dr. Moya will bring fresh perspectives and initiatives, injecting much-needed vitality into its governance.

Overall, the election of Dr. Hazel Moya as Deputy Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane signifies a new chapter in the city's political landscape and is a significant stride forward for ActionSA in its quest to expand its leadership roles within South African municipalities.