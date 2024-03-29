ActionSA Urges Political Unity for Integrity of May 29 Elections Amid Record Candidacy Numbers

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the upcoming May 29th national elections at a recent multi-party event hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation in Johannesburg. With an unprecedented number of candidates vying for seats, ActionSA calls for a collective effort among political parties to ensure free and fair elections.

Unprecedented Electoral Contest

As the nation gears up for the May 29 elections, nearly 15,000 individuals have been nominated to contest 887 seats across the National Assembly and nine provincial legislatures. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that Gauteng leads with the highest number of contestants, setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral process. Political parties and independents are under scrutiny as the IEC finalizes the eligibility status of candidates following the closure of objections.

Commitment to Democratic Principles

Lerato Ngobeni emphasizes the necessity of vigilance and transparency in upholding democratic values. ActionSA's call to safeguard the electoral process resonates with the foundational principles of democracy, aiming to confront corruption, intimidation, and disenfranchisement. The collective effort of all political entities is crucial in ensuring that the elections reflect the will of the people through a fair and transparent process.

Looking Forward

The upcoming elections are not just a test of political will but a reflection of South Africa's commitment to democracy. As the country prepares to welcome an unprecedented number of candidates to the electoral fray, the focus remains on ensuring that the process remains untainted by external pressures. The collective endeavor of political parties, as urged by ActionSA, could set a precedent for future elections, embodying the true spirit of democratic participation and governance.