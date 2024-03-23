ActionSA Unveils Vision for 2024: Mashaba Leads Manifesto Launch at Ellis Park

ActionSA, under the leadership of former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, is set to make a significant stride in South African politics with the launch of its 2024 election manifesto at Ellis Park, Johannesburg. In a historic move, the party, which has been a contender in local government elections since its inception approximately three and a half years ago, is now expanding its reach to contest in all nine provinces during the upcoming national elections.

Advertisment

Historic Manifesto Launch Marks a New Chapter

With preparations in full swing, ActionSA's manifesto launch is not just an event; it's a statement of intent. Funzi Ngobeni, the Gauteng Premier Candidate for ActionSA, emphasized the significance of this launch as a testament to the party's growth and determination. From starting in just a few municipalities to contesting nationwide, ActionSA has demonstrated remarkable progress, with thousands of activists ready to man voting stations across the country. The manifesto, a product of extensive policy discussions and consultations, aims to address critical issues such as job creation, inclusive economic empowerment, and law and order, positioning itself as a pragmatic and credible alternative to the current political discourse.

Addressing South Africa's Pressing Issues

Advertisment

The central theme of ActionSA's manifesto revolves around tackling the unemployment crisis, with a clear focus on creating viable job opportunities for the 12 million unemployed South Africans. The party plans to introduce innovative economic strategies, including the development of an Opportunity Fund and the implementation of a basic income grant, showcasing a commitment to both immediate relief and long-term economic empowerment. Furthermore, ActionSA pledges to uphold the principles of law and order, a cornerstone of its policy framework, indicating a holistic approach to governance.

Setting the Stage for May 2024 Elections

As ActionSA gears up for its manifesto launch, the political landscape watches closely. This event is more than just the unveiling of a document; it's a moment that could redefine the political future of South Africa. With a track record of pragmatic governance and a clear vision for the country, Herman Mashaba and his team are poised to present themselves as a formidable force in the upcoming elections. The manifesto, with its emphasis on practical, implementable solutions, reflects ActionSA's dedication to not just critiquing the status quo but offering tangible alternatives for the nation's advancement.