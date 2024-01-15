en English
Politics

ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor

In a significant move shaping the political landscape of South Africa’s capital, ActionSA has officially announced their candidate for the position of Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor. The nominee, Dr. Nasiphi Moya, is set to step into a substantial leadership role within the city’s governance structure, a move that underscores ActionSA’s strategic positioning and readiness to make a robust impact on Tshwane’s politics.

A Contested Proposal

Leading up to this announcement, the proposal for the creation of a deputy mayor position has been met with opposition from various political factions. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane and the Congress of the People (Cope) have publicly criticized the proposal. They argue that the new position would be an insensitive waste of taxpayers’ money, asserting that it is unnecessary in the current governance structure.

Pushing for Co-governance and Stability

Despite the criticisms, ActionSA has been insistent on the necessity of the deputy executive mayor position. The party emphasizes the role’s importance in enforcing the principles of co-governance and ensuring stability within the coalition partners. ActionSA believes that deepening power-sharing can produce stability within the coalition, ultimately benefiting the city and its residents. In this light, the nomination of Dr. Moya is seen as a crucial step towards achieving these goals.

Dr. Nasiphi Moya: A Commitment to Delivery

As the nominee for the position, Dr. Nasiphi Moya has assured opposition parties in council that the deputy mayor position is not about prestige, but about delivery. His responsibilities, if he assumes the role, will include overseeing capital projects and service delivery at a regional level. Additionally, Moya will work closely with the Chief Operating Officer portfolio, further proving his commitment to effecting positive change in the city’s administration and policy implementation.

Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

