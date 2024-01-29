Acting President Kembo Mohadi Rallies in Bulawayo; Royal Group Expands and Isaac Mpofu Shines

Acting President Kembo Mohadi rallied in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, endorsing Zanu-PF candidate Joseph Tshuma for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency by-election slated for February 3.

The event marked a crucial juncture in the political landscape as the seat fell vacant after Mr Ostallos Siziva's recall by the CCC party. The rally unfolded at Nkulumane Public Library grounds, attracting a large turnout of party supporters. Key figures such as the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, and Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, also marked their presence.

Mohadi's Temporary Stewardship

Vice President Mohadi is currently serving as acting President, a role he will retain until January 31. His interim leadership is necessitated by President Mnangagwa's engagement at the Italy-Africa summit in Europe. This temporary shift in power dynamics underscores the fluidity and adaptability inherent in political structures.

Royal Group's Expansion to Harare

In a separate development, the local brand Royal Group is broadening its horizons by launching a new showroom in Harare. This addition complements its existing locations in Bulawayo and Kwekwe.

Known for its mastery in crafting customary bags, skincare, and wines, Royal Group's expansion signals a strategic move towards a nationwide scale.

Founder Mercy Mabiza heralds this expansion as a significant milestone for the group. The Harare showroom is envisioned as a hub for customers seeking firsthand interactions with Royal Group’s products, fostering an environment of trust and assurance.

Praise for Athlete Isaac Mpofu

In the realm of sports, the Bulawayo Athletics Board lauded long-distance runner Isaac Mpofu for being conferred the 2023 National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Athlete of the Year. This accolade comes on the heels of his victory as the Bab athlete of the year, marking a shining moment in his career.