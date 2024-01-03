en English
New Zealand

ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand’s Housing Landscape

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape

In a bold move veering from the traditional housing norms, New Zealand’s ACT party, led by Housing spokesperson Cameron Luxton, has declared its intent to make the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) an optional guideline for local councils. This pivotal change aims to offer councils greater autonomy over their community’s housing development, a shift from the existing setup where MDRS, favoring close-quarter, three-story constructions without design standards, holds sway.

MDRS: A Contested Solution

While the MDRS was instituted with the intention of combating the national housing crisis, Luxton argues that it is not the planning laws but the dearth of adequate infrastructure that hinders the resolution of the crisis. In fact, Luxton asserts, the MDRS’s facilitation of high-density constructions close to property boundaries, absent any design standards, has exacerbated the situation. The ACT’s proposal to make MDRS optional for councils is rooted in this understanding.

Empowering Councils for Housing Management

Parallel to this alteration in MDRS enforcement, ACT is also contemplating introducing a GST-sharing scheme to enhance the financial resources available to councils. This scheme’s implementation will be overseen by the soon-to-be-formed Sixteenth Finance Commission, which will review states’ revenue collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the GST compensation cess’s necessity.

The GST-Sharing Scheme: A Fiscal Lifeline

This GST-sharing scheme is anticipated to benefit councils by supplying them with the required funds to manage growth and facilitate additional housing. The scheme is designed to continue till the fiscal year 2026-27, during which the Finance Commission will scrutinize the revenue collected under GST and assess if any shortfall for states exists due to the cessation of the compensation cess. Post-2026, the GST Council will deliberate on the revenue’s allocation from the cess.

In conclusion, ACT’s proposed changes, if realized, could spell a significant shift in the housing landscape of New Zealand. Councils will be able to exercise greater control over community developments, and the concerns surrounding MDRS’s impact on homeowners and community planning may be duly addressed. Furthermore, the introduction of the GST-sharing scheme will potentially secure the necessary funding for councils to effectively manage growth and enable more housing.

New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

