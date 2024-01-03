ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand’s Housing Landscape

In a bold move veering from the traditional housing norms, New Zealand’s ACT party, led by Housing spokesperson Cameron Luxton, has declared its intent to make the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) an optional guideline for local councils. This pivotal change aims to offer councils greater autonomy over their community’s housing development, a shift from the existing setup where MDRS, favoring close-quarter, three-story constructions without design standards, holds sway.

MDRS: A Contested Solution

While the MDRS was instituted with the intention of combating the national housing crisis, Luxton argues that it is not the planning laws but the dearth of adequate infrastructure that hinders the resolution of the crisis. In fact, Luxton asserts, the MDRS’s facilitation of high-density constructions close to property boundaries, absent any design standards, has exacerbated the situation. The ACT’s proposal to make MDRS optional for councils is rooted in this understanding.

Empowering Councils for Housing Management

In conclusion, ACT's proposed changes, if realized, could spell a significant shift in the housing landscape of New Zealand. Councils will be able to exercise greater control over community developments, and the concerns surrounding MDRS's impact on homeowners and community planning may be duly addressed.