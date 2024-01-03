en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ACT Political Landscape: A Year of Challenges and Change

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
ACT Political Landscape: A Year of Challenges and Change

As we look back on the year, the political landscape in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has been marked by a series of turbulent events, chronicled by political columnist Michael Moore. The ACT’s downgrade from a AAA+ credit rating by Standard and Poor, a stark indicator of the government’s financial mismanagement, has been a significant cause for concern.

Shaking Foundations: The New Territory Plan

The ACT Labor-Greens coalition government unveiled a new Territory Plan in response to demands for more land release. This plan pushes for higher-density living, a move that has resulted in increased costs and taxation for residents, further straining the territory’s financial health.

Ailing Health and Education

In addition to financial woes, the territory’s health outcomes have remained subpar despite high per capita health expenditures. This alarming disparity led the Canberra Liberals to propose a Royal Commission into ACT health. The education sector has also suffered, with outcomes for government schools on a decline, a trend that has raised questions about the ACT’s future.

Integrity Concerns and the Advent of AI

The performance of the ACT Integrity Commission has come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the Campbell Primary School redevelopment tender process. Amid these challenges, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to influence schools and universities, compelling them to adapt and evolve.

Political Divide and the Road Ahead

Despite the struggles in finance, health, and education sectors, the Labor-Greens government has continued to pursue a progressive agenda. This stance starkly contrasts with the conservative approach of the Canberra Liberals. As an election looms, the government appears weary and financially incompetent, while the opposition remains steadfast in its conservatism. The coming year will undoubtedly bring new challenges and opportunities, shaping the future of the ACT.

0
Australia Health Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era

By Salman Khan

Probationary Driver in Melbourne Flouts Multiple Regulations, Highlights Dangers of Reckless Driving

By Geeta Pillai

Sarah Giles' New Interpretation of Verdi's 'La Traviata': A Minimalist Approach

By BNN Correspondents

Opera Australia's Fresh Take on Verdi's La Traviata: A Triumph of Minimalism and Psychological Depth

By BNN Correspondents

Victoria's Forest and Parks Authorities Call for Responsible Recreatio ...
@Australia · 11 mins
Victoria's Forest and Parks Authorities Call for Responsible Recreatio ...
heart comment 0
Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park: A Leap Towards Inclusivity
David Warner: A Salute to an Illustrious Cricket Career

By Salman Khan

David Warner: A Salute to an Illustrious Cricket Career
ASX-listed Resource Explorers Gear Up for 2024 Drilling Campaigns

By Geeta Pillai

ASX-listed Resource Explorers Gear Up for 2024 Drilling Campaigns
City of Stonnington to Hold Healing Ceremony with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples

By Geeta Pillai

City of Stonnington to Hold Healing Ceremony with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
13 seconds
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
50 seconds
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
53 seconds
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
56 seconds
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
58 seconds
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
58 seconds
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
59 seconds
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
1 min
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
1 min
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
16 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
25 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app