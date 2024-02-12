Act Party Surges in Popularity Amid Controversy Over Treaty Principles Bill

Amidst controversy and political discord, the Act Party's popularity has surged to 13.7 percent according to the latest Taxpayers Union-Curia poll, marking a significant 5.6 percent increase. This rise comes as David Seymour's remarks concerning Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's decision to withdraw support for the Treaty Principles Bill have taken center stage.

The Act Party's Ascent

The Act Party, once a minor political force in New Zealand, has seen its support climb dramatically in recent months. This newfound popularity can be attributed to the attention garnered by David Seymour's contentious Treaty Principles Bill and the subsequent tensions between Seymour and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

A Clash of Ideals

Prime Minister Luxon recently announced that his government would not support the Act Party's Treaty Principles Bill beyond the select committee stage. In response, David Seymour publicly expressed his disbelief in Luxon's decision, further fueling the ongoing debate. Despite the disagreement, Luxon has brushed off questions regarding his conversations with Seymour, stating that the differing opinions between their parties have led to a compromise that may not fully satisfy either side.

The Treaty Principles Bill: A Divisive Proposal

The Treaty Principles Bill, proposed by David Seymour, has been criticized for its potential to undo four decades of work between the Crown and Maori. If passed, the bill could harm race relations and roll back progress made towards reconciliation. Critics argue that Seymour's stance against the Treaty principles in his referendum bill is ignorant and damaging to the relationship between the two parties.

The recent poll results from The Taxpayers' Union have been compared to Don Brash's 2004 speech, which was widely regarded as racist and divisive. The escalating polarization of New Zealand politics and the empowerment of reactionary segments of society are seen as contributing factors to the Act Party's increasing support.

As the political landscape continues to shift, the Act Party's rise in popularity serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate over race relations and the delicate balance between progress and tradition. With tensions running high and the future uncertain, New Zealanders will be closely watching the developments in this unfolding story.

Note: This article was written on February 12th, 2024, and reflects the information available at the time. As the situation evolves, updates and clarifications may be necessary.