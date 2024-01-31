ACLU-NH Challenges State's Border Crisis Claims

In a startling revelation, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire (ACLU-NH) has disclosed that a mere 21 arrests or encounters were recorded at the New Hampshire-Canada border over a 15-month span terminating on December 31. This revelation significantly challenges the state's narrative of a burgeoning border crisis, casting a shadow over the justification for the hefty allocation of taxpayer funds toward heightened policing and surveillance in northern New Hampshire.

ACLU-NH Challenges State's Border Crisis Narrative

The data, a result of a lawsuit settlement with federal officials, seemingly belittles the perceived crisis of illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the border. ACLU-NH, bolstered by supporting lawmakers, has been vociferous in its critique of the state's establishment of a $1.4 million program aimed at amplifying enforcement. The civil rights organization advocates for a redirection of these funds toward more pressing community needs, including housing and mental health resources.

State Officials Defend Border Security Measures

However, the ACLU-NH's stance has not gone unchallenged. High-ranking state officials, including New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Senate President Jeb Bradley, and Attorney General John Formella, argue that the risk of border-related crimes remains substantial. They underscore the potential threats posed by illegal activities such as substantial quantities of fentanyl entering the U.S. from Canada.

Northern Border Alliance Program and Legislative Efforts

In response to these perceived threats, the state has initiated the Northern Border Alliance program, which provides grants to local law enforcement agencies for increased patrols. Furthermore, legislative efforts are underway to prevent the formation of sanctuary cities and enhance border enforcement within the state. Despite the ACLU-NH's report calling into question the urgency of the so-called border crisis, state officials, citing a diminished federal presence and warnings from federal law enforcement agencies, remain steadfast in their commitment to fortifying security measures at the northern border. This includes training state police and acquiring equipment designed for remote area access.