Acharya Pramod Krishnam Expresses Gratitude After Six-Year Expulsion from Congress

In a remarkable turn of events, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, once a valued member of the Congress party's Uttar Pradesh advisory council, has been expelled for six years. The ousting comes in response to Krishnam's alleged indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party.

Gratitude Amidst Expulsion

Contrary to the expected reaction, Krishnam expressed gratitude towards the Congress leadership for his expulsion. In a statement that has sent ripples through the political landscape, he questioned the party on what activities of his were deemed anti-party. Krishnam's recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony and his criticism of the Congress for skipping the event are speculated to be the catalysts for his expulsion.

Furthermore, Krishnam drew an analogy with Lord Rama's exile, stating that he would have preferred a 14-year expulsion instead of 6 years. This unexpected response has sparked curiosity and speculation among political observers, who are now eager to see how this development unfolds.

Unwavering Stance and Future Plans

Krishnam, who recently met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has declared that he will stand with Modi for the rest of his life. He criticized the Congress for not attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, calling it an 'unfortunate' decision. Krishnam also questioned the party's leadership over the disrespect shown to leaders like Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a scathing attack, Krishnam criticized the Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and supporting DMK leaders who compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria. He emphasized that there can be no compromise on the issue of Lord Rama and nation.

A Divisive Issue

Krishnam's expulsion has brought to the fore the deep-seated divisions within the Congress party. His stance on Lord Rama and the Ram Mandir has been a contentious issue, causing discomfort among the party's top brass. This expulsion is being viewed as a strategic move by the Congress leadership to quell internal dissent and present a united front.

As Krishnam embarks on a new political journey, all eyes are on the Congress party to see how it navigates this challenging landscape. The expulsion of Acharya Pramod Krishnam, once a respected member of the Congress party, is a significant development that underscores the complexities of Indian politics.

