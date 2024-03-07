Arewa Consultative Forum Supports Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Rejects Civil War Apology Demands

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has publicly voiced its indignation over recent remarks made by Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) targeting retired General Yakubu Gowon. Accusations demanding an apology from Gowon for his role during the Nigerian civil war (1969-1970) have stirred controversy, with ACF defending his legacy and advocating for peace and unity across Nigeria.

Statements from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and IPOB have reignited painful memories of Nigeria's civil war era, particularly criticizing General Gowon's leadership. ACF's National Publicity Secretary, Professor T. A. Muhammad-Baba, lambasted these comments as 'crude' and 'inciteful', defending Gowon's policy of "No Victor, No Vanquished" which promoted reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction post-war. This policy, ACF argues, facilitated the Igbo community's reintegration and prosperity within a united Nigeria.

Gowon's Legacy and ACF's Stance

ACF highlights Gowon's contributions to Nigeria's unity, emphasizing his role in quelling the civil war and instituting policies that fostered national healing. The Forum views the disparaging remarks as an unfair assessment of Gowon's leadership and an attempt to rewrite historical narratives. ACF's statement underscores the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made to maintain Nigeria's sovereignty and the need to respect figures like Gowon who navigated the country through tumultuous times.

In response to the divisive statements, ACF urges all parties to embrace peace and move beyond the civil war's legacy. It emphasizes the collective need to heal from the past's wounds without resorting to blame or reopening old grievances. ACF's call to action seeks to remind Nigerians of the importance of unity and the dangers of allowing historical disputes to undermine the country's progress. The Forum's message is clear: it is time for reconciliation and a collective commitment to Nigeria's future.

The Arewa Consultative Forum's defense of General Gowon and its plea for national unity amidst renewed controversy signals a desire to focus on healing and progress. By advocating for respect towards historical figures and emphasizing the need for unity, ACF aims to steer the conversation towards constructive discourse that benefits all Nigerians.