Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections

In the run-up to the 2024 elections in South Africa, Ace Magashule, a notable figure in the African National Congress (ANC), has pledged to instigate a political rejuvenation within the party by aligning with former President Jacob Zuma. The former ANC secretary-general has unveiled a ‘united front’ and ‘amalgamation’ between his party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, which has the backing of Zuma. This move unfolds as the ANC grapples with internal fractures and a dwindling public support.

Reviving ANC’s Fortunes

Magashule’s endorsement of Zuma is interpreted as an attempt to consolidate backing among the party’s foundation and to win over the wider electorate by leveraging Zuma’s persistent popularity in certain demographics. The ACT is campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal, with plans for a prospective united front with Zuma, underscoring a shift from conventional politics towards a more inclusive, people-focused approach.

Zuma as an ‘Organic Intellectual’

Magashule has lauded Zuma as an ‘organic intellectual’, suggesting a profound bond with the country’s grassroots and a keen understanding of the people’s struggles. This characterization of Zuma as a populist leader resonates with a significant section of the South African populace that believes in his vision of a more equitable society. The promise of a political revival with Zuma leading the charge has stirred a sense of anticipation among his followers.

The Controversy Surrounding Zuma’s Presidency

However, this strategy is contentious, given that Zuma’s presidency was tarnished by allegations of corruption and governance issues. These charges have led to a loss of faith in Zuma among a significant chunk of the electorate, and his association with the ANC’s future could potentially deter these voters. The pledge of a political resurgence under Zuma’s leadership raises questions about the ANC’s direction and its strategy to regain the trust of voters disillusioned by years of political scandal.