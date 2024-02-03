Ex-Councillor Threatens Legal Action Against MP Robert Morgan Over Defamation Accusation

Political tensions in Jamaica reached a fever pitch last month when Romaine Morris, a former Jamaica Labour Party councillor and current candidate for the opposition People's National Party (PNP), accused Robert Morgan, Clarendon North Central Member of Parliament and the country's de facto information minister, of defamation. Morris' claims are rooted in comments Morgan allegedly made, which, according to Morris, have tarnished his public reputation.

Via his attorney Charles Ganga-Singh, Morris issued a stern demand in a letter dated January 26, 2024. He called for an unqualified apology from Morgan and insisted on the removal of the purportedly defamatory comments from Morgan's social media outlets within specific timeframes. Failure to comply with these demands, Morris warned, would result in legal action.

Morgan's Response to Defamation Claims

However, Morgan, through his attorney, Alexander Shaw, responded with a letter dated February 2, 2024. The letter staunchly refuted the defamation claim. According to Shaw, Morgan's contentious statements were of a truthful nature and therefore did not constitute defamation. Shaw indicated a willingness to present evidence to back Morgan's comments, thereby escalating the dispute.

This clash is seemingly an offshoot of political tensions that arose following Morris' switch from the Jamaica Labour Party to the PNP in January 2024, a move that was publicly derided by Morgan.