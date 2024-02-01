Nigerian Politics: Accountability, Electorate, Media, and Tinubu's Commitment

The importance of accountability in the intricate dance of Nigerian politics is an undeniable truth that echoes across the nation. It's a call to action for the Nigerian electorates to hold their elected representatives to account, a responsibility that extends beyond the simple act of casting a vote. Democracy, in its true essence, is not merely about voting in elections; it is about the constant vigilance of citizens keeping a watchful eye on their chosen leaders.

Every Nigerian citizen has a constitutional right and duty to monitor the politicians they have elected. This responsibility does not end with the ink blot of a thumbprint on a ballot paper; it persists through the tenure of the political official. This vigilance becomes even more critical when it comes to constituency projects, a key area rife with the pitfalls of abandoned or poorly executed projects.

President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Commitment

A recent exemplar of this accountability is President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On his 71st birthday, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, Tinubu reiterated his dedication to fulfilling the campaign promises he made to Nigerians. His words were not mere political rhetoric but reflected a deep understanding of the responsibility that comes with his election. It's a readiness to seize the opportunity and not let it go to waste.

Tinubu's statements echo the broader expectation that politicians should be accountable to the electorate, regardless of the voter's choice in the election. It illuminates the core essence of democracy: the right of the people to hold their leaders accountable. It's a reminder that accountability in politics is not an optional extra, but the heartbeat of a true democratic system.

The Role of Journalism in Fostering Accountability

As a journalist, the role in fostering this accountability is crucial. The power to inform the public, hold the powerful to account, and promote democratic dialogue and initiative lies in the hands of the media. It's a call to arms for journalists, a reminder of duty to serve as the watchdogs of democracy, ensuring that the dance of politics remains a transparent and accountable one.