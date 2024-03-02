Accountability Demanded in Parliament After Deadly Dhaka Fire Claims Lives on Bailey Road

Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu's outcry in the National Parliament has highlighted a dire need for governmental accountability following a devastating fire on Bailey Road, Dhaka, that resulted in significant loss of lives. Chunnu criticized the government's negligence and lack of monitoring, underscoring the citizens' right to safety ensured by governmental agencies. The incident has reignited concerns over fire safety enforcement and the need for rigorous accountability to prevent future tragedies.

Government's Role Under Scrutiny

During the parliamentary session, the opposition chief whip, Chunnu, pointed out the taxpayers' expectation of security and protection from the government. He emphasized the lack of post-permission monitoring by government agencies as a critical lapse leading to the tragedy. The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of Rajuk officials and the rampant unauthorized modifications of buildings in Dhaka, particularly in areas like Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi and Khilgaon.

Call for Legal Reforms and Prosecution

Former minister SM Rezaul Karim, participating in the discussion, referred to previous incidents, including the FR Tower fire and a factory fire in Narayanganj, to demand legal reforms and the establishment of special tribunals. His advocacy for prosecution of those involved in such negligence highlights the urgent need for a systemic overhaul to ensure stringent enforcement of fire safety regulations and accountability for lapses.

Preventive Measures and Future Implications

The tragic event on Bailey Road serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of neglecting fire safety measures and regulatory enforcement. It underscores the necessity for immediate government action to address unauthorized building modifications and the lack of fire safety measures in commercial establishments. The discourse in the parliament signals a potential shift towards stricter accountability and enforcement of regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Bailey Road fire tragedy not only mourns the loss of lives but also serves as a catalyst for demanding change in fire safety regulations and accountability. As the government faces scrutiny, the hope for reform and the prevention of future tragedies hangs in the balance, emphasizing the need for immediate and decisive action.