Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry’s Physical Remand in Corruption Case

Amidst the bustling nerve center of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, a significant development in a high-profile corruption case has unfolded. The accountability court has reserved its judgment and extended the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry. The case in question pertains to alleged financial irregularities linked to construction projects in Jhelum.

Continuation of Physical Remand

Following the conclusion of his previous physical remand, Fawad Chaudhry was presented before the court. The presiding judge of the accountability court, after carefully examining arguments from both the prosecution and the defense, made the decision to extend Chaudhry’s physical remand by another three days.

Previous Extensions and Hearings

Prior to this, the Islamabad Accountability Court had also extended Chaudhry’s remand last week. The court session, presided over by Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, had been the scene of intense legal exchanges. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), tasked with combating corruption in the country, had requested a ten-day extension. The court, however, granted only a two-day physical remand, instructing Chaudhry to be presented before the court once again on January 12.