Jamaica

Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission’s Findings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission’s Findings

Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) finds itself under the stern gaze of scrutiny as Ms. Narcisse, a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability, calls for immediate action regarding the recent findings by the Integrity Commission. These findings, corroborated by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), have unearthed unsettling discrepancies in the KSAMC’s practices concerning local developments.

Allegations of False Compliance Claims

At the heart of the controversy is the allegation that the KSAMC has been producing false claims of compliance for local developments. This issue is particularly significant as it pertains to a controversial housing development undertaken by the suspended NWC boss Mark Barnett and his wife. The findings of the Integrity Commission’s report are echoed by separate reports from KSAMC officers and NEPA personnel, thus deepening the gravity of the situation.

Call for Accountability and Action

Ms. Narcisse has been emphatic in her call for the KSAMC to be held accountable. She insists that the municipal authority must act according to the directives provided to them. Any hesitations or inaction on their part should be met with swift intervention from the responsible minister to ensure compliance. She also highlighted the need for the ministry to acknowledge its concern over the findings of the Integrity Commission, stressing the importance of this issue and the urgency required in addressing it.

Unsettling Discrepancies and the Path Forward

Discrepancies in inspections and approvals have also been highlighted, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The KSAMC, in its commitment to transparency, has promised to keep the public informed about the findings. As the situation continues to unfold, the necessity for truth, accountability, and decisive action has never been more imperative. The Integrity Commission’s findings have cast a long shadow over the KSAMC, and the path forward must be paved with strict adherence to the principles of responsibility and transparency.

