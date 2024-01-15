Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland

In a recent correspondence to a local citizens group, the Department of Integration confirmed that the Abbey Manor Hotel in Dromahair would not house any refugees in the coming weeks owing to a dispute over the building’s status. This decision follows November of the previous year, where the Leitrim Local Authority signified that the Planning Department was considering the hotel. However, the building’s status remains unresolved.

The Plight of Asylum Seekers in Ireland

The unavailability of State-provided accommodation for asylum seekers has become a pressing issue. Current reports suggest that 569 newly arrived asylum seekers are without such accommodation, a problem exacerbated after the Department of Integration stopped offering accommodation to single male asylum seekers starting from December 4th. This move was part of a response to a nationwide shortage of available spaces.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, responding to the crisis, stated that there was no justification for ‘violence, arson, or vandalism.’ This statement followed an anti-immigrant riot in Dublin and a fire incident. Furthermore, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman acknowledged the severity of the issue and anticipated a report on the situation in the coming weeks. He also mentioned that a review would be conducted of a Garda operation for missing children, focusing on the existing legislation and the number of prosecutions.

Historical Context: Refugee Crisis in the 1970s

The ongoing issue echoes the refugee crisis of 1972, when Irish Catholics from the North, predominantly women and children, who initially sought refuge in the Republic of Ireland, were derided and told to return home. This crisis saw over 10,000 refugees arriving south of the border, overwhelming the authorities, and necessitating a significant call-out for assistance from schools and religious institutions. However, positivity towards the refugees declined over time, and tensions were reflected in sporting circles, with hooliganism frequently visiting the GAA grounds between 1973 and 1983, particularly during matches involving teams from the North of Ireland.

Global Perspective: Sanctuary Cities

Meanwhile, globally, the concept of sanctuary cities has been a topic of discussion in the context of immigration and refugee policies. More than 560 U.S. jurisdictions have adopted sanctuary policies, with the movement establishing sanctuary cities in the U.S. in the 1980s. In Europe, the term ‘sanctuary city’ refers to cities committed to welcoming refugees and asylum seekers, with at least 80 towns and cities in the U.K. and continental Europe adopting this policy. The proposed U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 by President Joe Biden aims to eliminate the use of the word ‘alien’ from federal immigration laws, reflecting a shift in the discourse around immigration.