Acclaimed Writer M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas's Gun Display Sparks Concern

In a notable development, M.L. Nestel, a celebrated writer and editor, has become a part of the journalistic force at Raw Story in 2023. Nestel, renowned for his eclectic background in writing and reporting, brings to the table a profound understanding of diverse themes, honed through his experience with prestigious publications and TV production.

Adding a Feather to Raw Story's Cap

Nestel's association with illustrious media establishments, such as New York Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine, The Guardian, Newsweek, ABC News, The Daily Beast, and The Daily Mail, has equipped him with a versatile journalistic skill set. His track record includes investigative reporting at New York City tabloids and in-depth coverage of underground music and cinema. Nestel's ability to oscillate between Los Angeles and New York has further enhanced his exposure to varied cultural and social nuances, enriching his journalistic repertoire.

In a separate news thread, Indiana state Rep. Jim Lucas has caused a stir by displaying a holstered pistol to students at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The occurrence has sparked discomfort among students who were present to discuss gun safety and school shootings. Among the students, 17-year-old Makynna Fivecoats confessed to feeling threatened and unsafe due to the weapon's display.