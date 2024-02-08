Accessing Investments and Assets of Incapacitated Persons in India: Challenges and Solutions

When the unthinkable happens – an accident, illness, or worse – families are left grappling with more than just their grief. In India, a complex maze of legalities often stands between them and the incapacitated person's investments and assets. This Kafkaesque reality is all too familiar for one family who had to turn to the courts to pay for medical expenses when the breadwinner fell into a coma.

A cautionary tale: The fight for financial access

Niranjan Vemulkar, co-founder of Yellow, a digital will-making platform, recounts the harrowing story of a family's struggle to gain access to the accounts of their loved one. "The breadwinner had invested in various instruments – mutual funds, fixed deposits, and demat securities," says Vemulkar. "When he fell into a coma, the family needed those funds to cover his medical bills. But they couldn't access the accounts without a court order."

The family's tale is a stark reminder of the challenges that arise when trying to access the investments and assets of an incapacitated person. In India, there is no unified law for handling such situations, leaving families in a precarious position.

The quest for a solution: Joint holdings, PoA, and court guardianship

Sumit Agrawal, founder of Regstreet Law Advisors, points out that the lack of a comprehensive law for accessing the accounts of persons with disabilities often leads to convoluted legal battles. "There's a need for clearer guidelines," he says. "The current system can be both time-consuming and costly for families who are already dealing with a distressing situation."

One proposed solution to ease the burden on families is the creation of joint holdings or a conditional power of attorney (PoA) that activates under specific circumstances. For real estate transactions, registration of the PoA would be mandatory. However, this approach also raises concerns about potential fraud and misuse.

Sebi's proposals: A step towards simplification?

In response to these challenges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently released a consultation paper suggesting giving nominees of incapacitated people more power to transact on their behalf. If accepted, the proposals could allow nominees to conduct transactions without court guardianship if the owner retains the 'capacity to contract,' using a doctor's certificate, in-person verification, thumb impression, and online credentials.

However, experts remain cautious about the potential for fraud and misuse. They recommend limiting the scope of transactions a nominee can conduct to protect the interests of the investor and their legal heirs. Standardizing the process across financial entities and simplifying court guardianship are also key considerations.

To address the challenges of court guardianship, one suggestion is to replace it with two medical certificates for verification. This approach could potentially streamline the process and alleviate the burden on families.