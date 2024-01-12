en English
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 pm EST
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute

A new chapter in the academic world of philosophy has been penned, as a united front against threats to editorial independence and academic freedom culminates in the birth of a new scholarly journal, ‘Political Philosophy’ (PP). This momentous development emerged from a dispute between the editorial team of the former Journal of Political Philosophy (JPP) and its publisher, Wiley, over a push to increase the volume of articles published—an initiative driven by open access publishing agreements that yield per-article fees for the publisher.

Dispute Sparks Creation of New Journal

Wiley’s decision to terminate the contract of Robert Goodin, the founder and editor-in-chief of JPP, at the close of 2023 sparked a wave of discontent within the academic community. A formidable group of over 1100 philosophers and scholars rallied to sign a statement of non-cooperation with JPP. The signatories demanded the reinstatement of Goodin, a return to editorial independence, and a satisfactory resolution of the relationship between Wiley and the journal’s editorial board.

Rise of Political Philosophy

Despite these demands, and Wiley’s subsequent formation of a new editorial board and acceptance of new submissions, the original JPP editors, under the leadership of Goodin, made a decisive move. They established the new PP journal, a testament to their commitment to academic freedom and editorial integrity. Alongside Goodin, the editorial team comprises co-editors Christian Barry, Chiara Cordelli, Jeffrey Howard, Nicholas Southwood, and Lea Ypi.

A New Era of Open Access Publishing

The new journal, ‘Political Philosophy’, is published by the Open Library of the Humanities. It operates under the diamond open access model, ensuring free access for both authors and readers. While this model welcomes voluntary contributions from authors who have funding, it does not impose any mandatory charges. Political Philosophy will publish articles online on a rolling basis, with volumes comprising articles from each calendar year, split into two issues.

With its launch, Political Philosophy sets out to be a dynamic forum for exploring theoretical aspects of public life. It aims to be interdisciplinary and methodologically diverse, with a steadfast commitment to analytical rigor and scholarly excellence. This pioneering effort from the former JPP editors strikes a blow for editorial independence and signals a new era in academic publishing.

Education Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

