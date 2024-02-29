ABVP Calls for Campus Protests Against Crimes in Sandeshkhali, Criticizes WB Government

In a significant move, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to mobilize campus protests nationwide, targeting the distressing surge of crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Highlighting the Trinamool Congress government's perceived indifference and alleged protection of culprits, ABVP's resolution has stirred a political and social conversation.

Resolution Decrying Government Apathy

During the recent CWC meeting held in Puducherry, ABVP's leadership unanimously condemned the West Bengal government's failure to curb crimes against women in Sandeshkhali. The resolution drew a parallel between Sandeshkhali's current situation and the infamous Noakhali riots, emphasizing the urgent need for governmental intervention. ABVP's national president, Rajsharan Shahi, asserted the importance of immediate educational reforms and pledged solidarity with the victims.

Planned Nationwide Protests and Memorandum

ABVP plans to escalate their grievances by organizing campus protests across India, aiming to shed light on the violations happening in Sandeshkhali. Furthermore, the organization has announced its intention to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, channeling the concerns through district collectors across the nation. This action is expected to amplify the call for justice for Sandeshkhali's victims and pressure the state government for accountability.

Educational Sector's Role in Advocacy

Shahi highlighted the crucial role of the education sector in fostering societal change and advocacy. By involving students and educational institutions in the protests, ABVP aims to raise awareness about the rights of women and the importance of safety in society. This move is also part of a broader initiative to increase youth voter awareness ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the power of the youth in shaping India's future.

The ABVP's resolution and subsequent plans for protests represent a significant stance against gender-based violence and governmental negligence. By mobilizing the student community and seeking intervention at the highest levels of government, ABVP is advocating for a safer and more just society. The outcomes of these efforts remain to be seen, but the message is clear: silence and inaction are no longer acceptable responses to the plight of the victims in Sandeshkhali.