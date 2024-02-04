FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Calls for Development Approach Shift in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria, stands at a vital crossroads. The city's development approach warrants an urgent overhaul. For years, the focus of successive administrations has been on demolishing illegal structures and courting controversies rather than adhering to the original master plan conceived for the capital's development. The incumbent FCT minister, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is now exhorted to spearhead a paradigm shift and infuse practical ideas to resuscitate Abuja's prestige and image.

The journey of the Federal Capital Territory's development has been an uneven one. Its origin traces back to General Yakubu Gowon's administration, which had envisaged a capital that could serve as a unifying and progressive symbol for Nigeria. However, this vision was marred by the continuous neglect of the master plan by successive governments, including the military regimes of Murtala Mohamed, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ibrahim Babangida. The civilian administrations such as those of Shehu Shagari, Muhammadu Buhari, and notably the extended tenure of Mohamed Bello, also contributed to the deviation from the original blueprint.

Steering Towards Restoration

The path to restoration lies in the hands of the new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. His primary task is to revisit the original master plan, rectify the distortions, and ensure its faithful implementation. He must also take the initiative to sensitize the public about his plans, fostering a two-way dialogue to understand their needs and concerns. The public, in turn, must extend their support to Wike's efforts, abide by the laws, and remain aware of development rules to aid in propelling the FCT towards a future imbued with contemporary realities.

The transformation of Abuja is a shared responsibility. While Wike embarks on his mission to reinstate the original master plan and instill a renewed vigor in the capital's development, the citizens must align with this vision, ensuring the city's evolution is rooted in legality and order.