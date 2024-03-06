Abruzzo Regional Council Slashes Borsacchio Reserve Area by 98%, Ignoring Environmental Laws

In an unexpected move, the Abruzzo Regional Council has drastically reduced the size of the Borsacchio regional reserve, a key environmental site, from approximately 1,140 hectares to just 24.7 hectares. This decision, ratified through Article 25 of Regional Law No 4 dated 25 January 2024, bypassed crucial legal frameworks established for the creation and expansion of protected areas, sparking widespread concern among environmentalists and citizens alike.

Legal Frameworks Overlooked

Under Article 22 (1) of Law No 394 dated 6/12/1991, the establishment of protected areas is a process that requires the active participation of provinces, mountain communities, and municipalities. This participatory process, designed to ensure a comprehensive analysis and the setting of conservation objectives, was conspicuously absent in the council's decision-making process. The abrupt reduction of the Borsacchio reserve's area raises questions about the adherence to legal standards and the potential impact on the region's environmental policy.

Environmental Significance at Stake

The Borsacchio reserve, known for its rich biodiversity and unique environmental matrices, plays a critical role in the conservation efforts within the European Union framework. It is home to several habitats identified under Natura 2000 codes, including 1210, 1410, 2110, 2130, 2230, and 2270, each denoting areas of significant conservation interest. The reserve's drastic downsizing threatens these habitats, potentially causing irreversible damage to the region's biodiversity and undermining EU conservation objectives.

Implications and Future Prospects

The decision by the Abruzzo Regional Council not only challenges legal precedents but also sets a concerning precedent for environmental conservation efforts in the area. The move has ignited a debate on the balance between development and conservation, with many calling for a reassessment of priorities to safeguard the region's natural heritage. As the situation unfolds, the future of the Borsacchio reserve and its environmental significance hangs in the balance, prompting a reevaluation of conservation strategies in the face of legal and political challenges.