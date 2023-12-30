Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around ‘Freedom’ and ‘Values’; Anticipate Actions in 2024

In the wake of state-level elections in Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, Democratic pollster Angela Kuefler has asserted the significance of casting abortion access campaigns within the framework of core values – notably freedom. Kuefler highlighted how employing value-laden language, such as framing abortion as a personal decision for women rather than a governmental intervention, resulted in substantial polling victories. This approach underscores the increasing emphasis on freedom within abortion access campaigns.

Political Landscape 2024: Abortion, Gerrymandering, and Voting Rights

The political arena of the 2024 elections will be marked by critical confrontations over abortion, gerrymandering, and voting rights within state supreme court races. States including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and Michigan are poised to be the central battlegrounds. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which relocated the abortion debate to the states, state supreme court elections have witnessed an unparalleled focus and financial investment.

A minimum of 38 lawsuits have been launched challenging abortion bans in 23 states. This has spurred groups to contemplate investing in states they wouldn’t have previously considered. Organizations such as the ACLU are closely monitoring cases that challenge abortion restrictions in various states. The outcomes of these state supreme court races are predicted to profoundly influence abortion access.

The Republican Conundrum

The Republican party continues to grapple with formulating a winning national strategy on the contentious issue of abortion. Despite seven consecutive ballot measures indicating voter preference for abortion rights, the party is struggling to find common ground. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to adjudicate a case that could determine the accessibility of a widely used abortion pill.

While former President Donald Trump has delivered anti-abortion victories, voters perceive him as less socially conservative than his competitors. The Republican party faces the tangible consequences of bans on abortion and pregnancy complications, particularly in Texas, where abortion has been outlawed at conception or after six weeks. The issue of abortion has fomented discord among White House contenders, with Trump attempting a balancing act and other candidates exploring alternative approaches.