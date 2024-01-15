Abiy Ahmed's Fall from Grace: From Nobel Laureate to War Instigator

In 2019, Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, ascended to the zenith of international recognition when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the longstanding border conflict with Eritrea. The accolade catapulted him into the global spotlight, with many optimistically viewing him as a catalyst for reform and democracy in Ethiopia. Abiy Ahmed's popularity soared, evoking parallels with the biblical figure of Moses leading his people to freedom. However, this golden period was short-lived, with youth unrest resurfacing in 2019, casting a shadow on his leadership.

Facing the Challenges

In an attempt to salvage his increasingly shaky popularity, Abiy Ahmed alleged assassination attempts on his life and sought the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He further bolstered his image by associating himself with evangelical figures who hailed him as Ethiopia's 'savior.'

However, the dark underbelly of Abiy Ahmed's prime ministership came to the fore with the outbreak of the Tigray War in November 2020. The conflict, allegedly instigated by the Tigray People's Liberation Front's (TPLF) attack on a federal army base, presented another opportunity for Abiy to paint himself as Ethiopia's guardian. But the war's devastating impact on the civilian population, primarily in the Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions, revealed a starkly different narrative.

Impacts and Accountability

Reports of government forces committing atrocities against both insurgents and non-combatants have emerged from the conflict zones. The war has ravaged Tigray's civil infrastructure and education system, inflicting immense suffering on its people. Yet, the military and civil leaders responsible for these atrocities remain unaccountable. Neither have the affected citizens received any form of apology or compensation for their losses. This grim reality underscores the contrast between Abiy Ahmed's initial promise of reform and freedom and the present stranglehold of war and suffering on the Ethiopian people.