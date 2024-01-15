en English
Nigeria

Abiru-Rahman Malami Ties the Knot with Khadija Barau in a Grand Ceremony

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
In a week-long ceremony that culminated in a splendid Fatiha on January 12, 2024, Abiru-Rahman Malami, the son of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, took vows with his second wife, Khadija Barau.

The grand event took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, presenting an enchanting blend of elegance and jubilation.

As the son of the former Attorney General, Abiru-Rahman’s wedding was nothing short of opulent, with both families immersing themselves in the merriments.

The traditional Kamu ceremony, an integral part of Hausa weddings, stood out as a vibrant spectacle.

The bride and groom, adorned in traditional attire, radiated happiness and contentment, marking a memorable highlight of the week-long celebration.

The Fatiha, led by an Imam, blessed the union of Abiru-Rahman and Khadija. The solemnity of the occasion was a striking contrast to the preceding festivities, adding a sacred touch to the joyous occasion.

This marriage marks Abiru-Rahman’s second, after his previous wedding to Aisha Humairah Ibrahim Umar in May 2021.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

