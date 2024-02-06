Abia State Governor Attributes Controversial Budget Allocation to Software Error

In a startling revelation, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, unveiled the circumstances surrounding the allocation of N1.5 billion for the procurement of two Toyota Hilux vehicles in the state's annual budget. According to Otti, a software glitch in the Excel software, used for budget preparation, was responsible for the inflated figure.

Software Glitch Responsible for Misallocation

During a press conference, Governor Otti clarified that the controversial N1.5 billion allocation was due to a software error that has been rectified. The actual sum allocated for the two Hilux vans is N150 million, with each vehicle costing N75 million.

Ambiguity Remains

However, the governor did not provide any clarification regarding another N721 million approved for the "Purchase of 2 No of Nissan Trucks for Government House". This leaves room for speculation and raises questions about the transparency of the state's budgetary proceedings.

Exorbitant Expenditures

In a previous report by SaharaReporters, it was disclosed that Otti's administration spent a whopping N927 million on refreshments, honorarium, allowances, and welfare within a span of three months. Additionally, expenditure of N737,922,661.25 was noted on motor vehicles without any specification of recipients or quantities. The report also highlighted the stark contrast of substantial expenditures on government officials and the Deputy Governor's office, with only N25 million allocated towards repairing public schools, despite their evident disrepair across the state's 17 local government areas.