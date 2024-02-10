Abia Government Seals Properties Transferred Under Previous Administration

In a decisive move to safeguard state assets, the Abia State government sealed two properties, allegedly transferred to private individuals by the previous administration. The sealed properties include a residence at No.40 Ekenna Street, GRA, Aba, now known as 'Corpus Lodge', and a former state veterinary office at No.1 Alex Onyeado Close, Aba.

The Abia State government's action comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the fidelity of public assets and prevent their unlawful transfer to private hands without transparency. The 'Corpus Lodge', once a state property, was transferred to the former Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Nwonoruo, via a certificate of occupancy on April 29, 2023.

The second property, a former state veterinary office at No.1 Alex Onyeado Close, Aba, was also allegedly transferred to a private individual with links to the immediate past administration.

Reclaiming Public Assets

The General Manager of Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Mr. Uche Ukeje, stated that the Abia State government has taken responsibility for protecting public assets and preventing their illicit transfer to private ownership. "The process of recovering public assets that have been transferred to private ownership has commenced in the state," Ukeje affirmed.

Ukeje further revealed that the former state veterinary office, now sealed, had been designated for an industrial court. "We cannot allow a private individual to retain a property meant for public use," he emphasized.

The Abia State government's recent actions underscore the delicate balance between power and accountability, highlighting the importance of transparency in public affairs. As the state moves forward in its mission to protect public assets, questions linger about the fate of other properties that may have been unlawfully transferred during the previous administration.