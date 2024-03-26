Abia Govt Launches Unified Taskforce to Combat Touting, Enhances Revenue Collection

Determined to put an end to the menace of touting and ensure a streamlined revenue collection process, the Abia State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy with the approval of a Unified Taskforce. This move, announced by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, aims to consolidate revenue enforcement operations across the state, targeting both state and Local Government Areas revenues.

Unified Approach against Touting

The establishment of the Unified Taskforce represents a significant shift in the state's approach to combating touting and harassment, particularly under the guise of revenue collection. With members drawn from various Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Local Governments, the taskforce is poised to offer a balanced representation of government tiers, thereby minimizing potential abuses. A forthcoming retreat for taskforce members is set to focus on ethical conduct, highlighting the government's commitment to responsible and efficient revenue collection practices.

Operational Zones and Coordination

The taskforce is structured into six operational zones, with Umuahia hosting two and Aba four, reflecting a geographically strategic approach to covering the entire state. Each zone is to be overseen by coordinators, ensuring that the taskforce's activities align with its mandate. This organization underscores the administration's dedication to eradicating the activities of unofficial revenue collectors and touts who have long plagued the state's residents and businesses.

Implications and Future Prospects

This bold initiative by the Abia State Government is more than a mere administrative reshuffle; it is a significant step towards fostering a safer and more business-friendly environment. By eliminating the threat of touting and ensuring a more systematic approach to revenue collection, the state not only stands to enhance its internal revenue generation but also to improve the overall quality of life for its citizens. As the Unified Taskforce prepares to commence operations, the eyes of Abia residents and indeed the entire nation will be watching, hopeful for a model that could inspire similar reforms across Nigeria.