Abdullahi Garba Ramat Resigns as Chairman of Ungoggo Local Government Council

Abdullahi Garba Ramat, the esteemed chairman of Kano's Ungoggo local government council, has voluntarily stepped down from his position, as announced during an empowerment event on Monday. His resignation, just days before the scheduled end of local government chairmen's tenure in the state, has been handed over to his deputy, leaving him with the reins of the administration.

Ramat's Tenure and Achievements

Over the course of his three-year tenure, Ramat has been recognized for his significant contributions to infrastructural development projects within the council. His leadership saw the initiation of an empowerment program, aimed at uplifting the residents of the local government area, particularly women. The program, launched at the beginning of his term, is a testament to Ramat's commitment to societal upliftment and progress.

Empowerment Program and Resignation Announcement

The announcement of his resignation was made during an event aimed at empowering 500 women in the local government area. In this event, Ramat also unveiled the official new logo of Ungoggo LGA, further cementing his legacy within the council. His resignation, he stated, is voluntary and not dictated by any external pressures or challenges. Instead, it is motivated by a desire to pursue other personal endeavors.

Transition and Future Expectations

With Ramat's departure, the administration's responsibilities now rest on the shoulders of the vice chairman. As the tenure of local government council chairmen in Kano is set to expire at the end of February, it will be interesting to watch the transition and the new directions the administration will take under the new leadership.