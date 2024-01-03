en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore

Abdul Aleem Khan, President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, has recently been seen engaging with the community within his constituency, PP 149, in Lahore. A testament to his commitment to the people, Khan’s efforts go beyond the electoral cycles, spanning over two decades of service.

Strengthening Bonds with Constituents

His recent visits to localities such as Garhi Shahu and Allama Iqbal Road underlined his dedication to strengthening bonds with his constituents. Khan’s vision of community engagement is not limited to addressing resident’s immediate concerns but extends to sharing in their celebrations and significant life moments, thereby fostering a relationship rooted in trust and mutual respect.

Community Service Initiatives

The Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, closely associated with him, is an embodiment of his commitment to community service. The foundation has been instrumental in the execution of several welfare initiatives across PP 149, including the construction of new washrooms in 15 government schools and the operation of 14 dispensaries. These efforts, Khan assures, are devoid of bias or political motives, aiming solely at serving the public.

Appreciation and Future Endeavours

The community members, spanning all age groups from elderly women to children, have expressed appreciation for Khan’s efforts, particularly in the realm of educational development. Their support for him is evident in their chants and prayers. Khan, in response, promised to continue his work with increased vigour. He has recently directed the construction of a mosque and an ablution hall at Railway School Hope Road, indicating his ongoing commitment to improving public facilities. Furthermore, he has instructed the foundation to expedite the installation of tiled bathrooms with wash basins and exhaust fans in schools, ensuring a clean and conducive environment for students upon school reopening.

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab's Digital Transformation: Over 8.6 Million Domiciles Registered in 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction

By Rizwan Shah

Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session

By Rizwan Shah

Balochistan: A Struggle for Justice Amid Brutality

By Rizwan Shah

Significant Breakthrough in Dacoity Case in Pakistan: Suspect Arrested ...
@Crime · 25 mins
Significant Breakthrough in Dacoity Case in Pakistan: Suspect Arrested ...
heart comment 0
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

By Rizwan Shah

Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan

By Rizwan Shah

Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Pakistan-China Border Reopens Temporarily to Facilitate Trade Activities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pakistan-China Border Reopens Temporarily to Facilitate Trade Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
11 seconds
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
1 min
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
1 min
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
1 min
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
1 min
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
1 min
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
1 min
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
2 mins
Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
51 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
55 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app