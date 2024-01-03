Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore

Abdul Aleem Khan, President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, has recently been seen engaging with the community within his constituency, PP 149, in Lahore. A testament to his commitment to the people, Khan’s efforts go beyond the electoral cycles, spanning over two decades of service.

Strengthening Bonds with Constituents

His recent visits to localities such as Garhi Shahu and Allama Iqbal Road underlined his dedication to strengthening bonds with his constituents. Khan’s vision of community engagement is not limited to addressing resident’s immediate concerns but extends to sharing in their celebrations and significant life moments, thereby fostering a relationship rooted in trust and mutual respect.

Community Service Initiatives

The Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, closely associated with him, is an embodiment of his commitment to community service. The foundation has been instrumental in the execution of several welfare initiatives across PP 149, including the construction of new washrooms in 15 government schools and the operation of 14 dispensaries. These efforts, Khan assures, are devoid of bias or political motives, aiming solely at serving the public.

Appreciation and Future Endeavours

The community members, spanning all age groups from elderly women to children, have expressed appreciation for Khan’s efforts, particularly in the realm of educational development. Their support for him is evident in their chants and prayers. Khan, in response, promised to continue his work with increased vigour. He has recently directed the construction of a mosque and an ablution hall at Railway School Hope Road, indicating his ongoing commitment to improving public facilities. Furthermore, he has instructed the foundation to expedite the installation of tiled bathrooms with wash basins and exhaust fans in schools, ensuring a clean and conducive environment for students upon school reopening.