Nigeria

Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
In a significant development, Abba Yusuf, the incumbent governor of Kano State, has announced the formation of the Kano Elders Council, an advisory body designed to lend wisdom and guidance to the state government. The council, a notable addition to the state’s leadership structure, is set to be composed of a distinguished cohort of Kano’s elder statespeople.

In an ambitious bid to unify and leverage the rich experience of the state’s veteran leaders, the council will feature a diverse range of members. Included are former governors, deputy governors, senate presidents, and speakers of both national and state assemblies, all of whom are natives to Kano. The council’s reach extends even further, inviting retired Supreme Court and Appeal Court justices, former chief judges of Kano, previous secretaries to the state government, and past heads of the Kano civil service. In a nod to the state’s cultural roots, the council also plans to incorporate prominent traditional and religious leaders from within Kano.

The Supreme Court’s Role

The announcement of this new advisory body comes on the heels of a critical Supreme Court ruling that reinstated Yusuf as the legitimate governor of Kano. This decision overturned a previous appellate court ruling that had stripped him of his office. The Supreme Court’s judgment, upholding the principle of fairness, was welcomed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In a show of unity, the acting national chairman of the NNPP, Abba Kawu Ali, expressed gratitude for the ruling and assured the people of Kano State of the governor’s continued dedication to people-oriented programs.

While Yusuf has refrained from revealing any specific dates, he confirmed that the official inauguration of the elders council will be announced soon. The formation of the council, combined with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, marks a significant milestone in Kano’s political landscape. It signifies a step toward more inclusive governance, leveraging the wisdom and insights of the state’s most experienced leaders.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

