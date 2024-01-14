Abang Johari Openg Backs Anwar Ibrahim to Continue as Prime Minister

Abang Johari Openg, the chairperson of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), has voiced his support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to continue in his role until the end of the current Parliament’s term. Openg who also holds the position of Sarawak premier, emphasized the crucial role of stability and focus for the federal government. He urged politicians to prioritize the interests of the people over personal agendas.

Stability in the Democratic System

Openg’s support for Anwar Ibrahim comes at a time when political alignments can be pivotal for the functioning of the government. In light of recent speculations about a potential change in the government, Openg’s statements bring reassurance about the GPS’s commitment to the current government. He sees the role of GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah as key allies in the formation of the unity government.

Maintaining Stability for Economic Recovery

The Sarawak Chief Minister underlined the necessity of political stability for economic recovery and the well-being of the people. He expressed his surprise at the association of GPS with the Dubai Move and clarified that the GPS was completely unaware of it. This statement by Openg reinforces the importance of maintaining stability in Malaysia’s politics.

Sarawak’s Support for Anwar Ibrahim

Abang Johari Openg’s statements reiterate Sarawak’s support for the existing government, with a focus on strengthening political stability. He underscored Anwar Ibrahim’s role as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, a position he assumed on November 24, 2022. In his view, Anwar should continue leading the country until the end of the Parliament’s term, a stance that reflects the importance of stability for the Federal Government.