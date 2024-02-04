Aba Ngwa People's Forum Criticizes Abia Speaker's Delay in Swearing-in Ceremony of Member

The Aba Ngwa People's Forum has voiced its disapproval over the delayed swearing-in of Hon. Aaron Uzodike as the representative for Aba North State Constituency, despite a court ruling in his favor. The Forum contends that the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, is motivated by personal political ambitions and a desire to maintain the dominance of his party within the Assembly.

The controversy stems from a recent court ruling that overturned the initial victory of Destiny Nwagwu of the Labour Party (LP), declaring Uzodike of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) the rightful winner. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since issued a Certificate of Return to Uzodike. However, despite this, the Speaker has reportedly delayed the official swearing-in ceremony, a move that has sparked concerns over possible unrest in Aba.

Demands for Justice

Identifying itself as a non-partisan entity, the Aba Ngwa People's Forum has called for justice and inclusivity. It has urged Emeruwa to act with responsibility and caution, warning that his refusal to acknowledge the court's ruling could potentially lead to a crisis. The Forum has also issued a six-point resolution demanding Uzodike's immediate swearing-in and the cessation of benefits to Nwagwu, underlining the importance of upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace.

The Forum's criticism extends beyond Emeruwa's refusal to swear in Uzodike, touching on larger issues of political maneuvering and the potential consequences of such actions. By delaying the swearing-in, the Speaker not only disrespects the court but also risks fueling civil unrest. The Forum posits that such actions may result in a crisis that could have been avoided by simply adhering to the court's judgment.