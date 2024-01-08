Aaron Farrugia Respects PM’s Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal

Member of Parliament, Aaron Farrugia, expressed respect for Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision following his removal from the ministerial post in a recent cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle saw Farrugia’s transport and infrastructure portfolio reassigned to Chris Bonett, relegating Farrugia to serve on Labour’s backbench.

Government Renewal and the Prime Minister’s Prerogative

Despite being the only cabinet member not retained, Farrugia harbors no ill will and understands the prime minister’s push for renewal. Prime Minister Abela clarified that Farrugia’s removal was not a reflection on his performance, but a step towards refreshing the government’s approach to stave off stagnation.

Reaction to Farrugia’s Removal

Independent political candidate Arnold Cassola, ADPD The Green Party’s leader Sandra Gauci, and Repubblika’s president Robert Aquilina have all called for Abela to provide reasons for Farrugia’s removal. Despite these calls, Farrugia displays a positive outlook, emphasizing respect for the prime minister’s prerogative to shape his cabinet.

Future Political Ambitions and Commitment to Parliament

Farrugia reassured his commitment to continue working within the parliament. He dismissed speculation about his future political ambitions, noting that the decision to run in the next general election is a consideration for all MPs when the time is appropriate.

In the wake of the cabinet reshuffle, Farrugia remains steadfast, reflecting on his time as Minister with pride and looking forward to his continued contributions as a Member of Parliament.