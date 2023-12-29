en English
AAP’s Sanjay Singh Turns Jail Time into Symbolic Protest, Vows to Pray to Mother India and Fast Every Friday

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:08 am EST
AAP’s Sanjay Singh Turns Jail Time into Symbolic Protest, Vows to Pray to Mother India and Fast Every Friday

In a significant display of symbolic protest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, has declared his intention to offer prayers to the idol of Mother India and observe a fast every Friday while incarcerated. This act, steeped in nationalist imagery and spiritual commitment, serves as a powerful commentary on his fight for democracy, even from within the confines of a jail cell.

Invoking National Unity and Patriotism

Sanjay Singh’s decision to pray to the idol of ‘Bharat Mata’ or Mother India, a potent symbol of national unity and patriotism in India, is a clear call to the country’s citizens to unite in defense of democracy. This gesture, made from within the walls of Tihar jail, is not only an act of personal defiance but also a rallying cry for national solidarity. The decision to fast every Friday adds a layer of religious significance to his protest, symbolizing dedication, personal sacrifice, and a commitment to non-violent resistance.

A Fight for Democracy

The AAP leader’s decision to fast and pray has been framed as an act of resistance against his arrest in relation to a money laundering case and the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi. Despite these charges, Singh continues to fight for democracy, using his platform to urge people of all castes and religions to unite in safeguarding the country’s democratic principles. Even from jail, he remains devoted to social causes and is determined to combat what he perceives as attempts by the central government to curtail the growing popularity and public welfare initiatives of the AAP.

Continued Legal Struggles

In addition to the charges related to the alleged excise policy scam, Singh is also facing legal action over his remarks concerning the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A court in Ahmedabad has issued a production warrant against him in this regard, ordering the police to take custody of Singh from Tihar jail and present him in court on January 11. These legal struggles have not deterred Singh, who continues his fight for democracy and social justice, using his time in jail to further rally support for his cause.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

