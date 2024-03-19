AAP's Gopal Rai Accuses ED of Bias Amid Delhi Liquor Policy Scandal Involving Kejriwal

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday voiced allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming the agency operates more like a political affiliate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) than an independent body. This charge comes in the wake of ongoing investigations into the Delhi liquor policy case, spotlighting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top AAP members.

Allegations and Accusations

Gopal Rai's assertions underscore a growing rift between the AAP and central investigation agencies, with the minister criticizing the ED's prolonged probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam as baseless. Despite two years of investigations, Rai argues that no substantial evidence has surfaced. This development follows the ED's recent actions, including issuing two fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal linked to the liquor policy and a Delhi Jal Board case, raising questions about the impartiality of the agency's operations.

Legal Proceedings and Responses

Amid the escalating controversy, Kejriwal's legal battles also continue to unfold, with the Delhi Chief Minister recently securing bail in a related court case. However, his repeated non-compliance with ED summons has drawn criticism and legal scrutiny, especially considering the serious allegations of corruption entwined with the Delhi excise policy. The policy itself, now retracted, was purportedly manipulated to favor specific liquor businesses through corrupt practices, implicating several AAP leaders in the process.

Political Implications and Public Perception

The ongoing saga not only strains relations between AAP and the central government but also casts long shadows over Delhi's governance and political integrity. As accusations fly and legal battles loom, the public's trust in elected officials and the transparency of government policies is at stake. The AAP's steadfast denial of all allegations and the ED's determined pursuit of the case suggest a protracted conflict that will continue to dominate headlines and public discourse.

The narrative surrounding the Delhi liquor policy case epitomizes the complex interplay of politics, law, and the quest for transparency in governance. As both sides brace for more revelations and legal skirmishes, the implications for Delhi's political landscape and the broader discourse on corruption and accountability in India remain profound and far-reaching.