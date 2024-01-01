en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?

On the dawn of the New Year, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a key figure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), issued a statement that could potentially ripple across the political landscape of India. His words, ‘Ek thi Congress,’ a metaphorical reference to the diminishing influence of the Congress party in Indian politics, speaks volumes about the shifting alliances ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Metaphoric Remark Stirs Political Waters

During a public address, Mann pronounced these words to suggest that the Congress party’s relevance in the region has dwindled to the point of becoming a fable. The phrase, translating to ‘There was a Congress,’ is seen as a clear indication of AAP’s reluctance to share seats with the Congress party, particularly in Delhi and Punjab. These two regions together command a significant 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Internal Conflicts and Past Performance

It’s worth recalling that in the 2019 general elections, AAP had a mixed run. It secured four seats in Punjab, although it subsequently lost them due to internal strife. In Delhi, the party failed to win any seat, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping all. As the opposition bloc in India preps for a direct face-off with the BJP, the question of seat-sharing with Congress in states like Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab remains contentious. The local parties, with a stronger foothold, seem less willing to share the electoral pie.

Fragmented Opposition on the Horizon?

Adding to this, the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has already voiced its decision not to part with any of its 42 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress. The Shiv Sena UBT in Maharashtra too, mirrors this sentiment of reluctance. The landscape thus paints a picture of a fragmented opposition in the face of the imminent elections.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected as DRC President Amid Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyatta Congratulates Tshisekedi on Re-election Amidst Election Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout

By Rafia Tasleem

Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Se ...
@Elections · 23 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Se ...
heart comment 0
Accountability in Bhutan’s Politics: Candidate and Supporters Fined for False Allegation

By BNN Correspondents

Accountability in Bhutan's Politics: Candidate and Supporters Fined for False Allegation
Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest
New Hampshire’s Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden

By BNN Correspondents

New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy

By Nitish Verma

2024 US Presidential Election: A Turning Point in American Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
34 seconds
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
39 seconds
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
1 min
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
2 mins
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2 mins
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
3 mins
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
3 mins
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
10 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
14 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
58 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app