AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?

On the dawn of the New Year, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a key figure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), issued a statement that could potentially ripple across the political landscape of India. His words, ‘Ek thi Congress,’ a metaphorical reference to the diminishing influence of the Congress party in Indian politics, speaks volumes about the shifting alliances ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Metaphoric Remark Stirs Political Waters

During a public address, Mann pronounced these words to suggest that the Congress party’s relevance in the region has dwindled to the point of becoming a fable. The phrase, translating to ‘There was a Congress,’ is seen as a clear indication of AAP’s reluctance to share seats with the Congress party, particularly in Delhi and Punjab. These two regions together command a significant 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Internal Conflicts and Past Performance

It’s worth recalling that in the 2019 general elections, AAP had a mixed run. It secured four seats in Punjab, although it subsequently lost them due to internal strife. In Delhi, the party failed to win any seat, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping all. As the opposition bloc in India preps for a direct face-off with the BJP, the question of seat-sharing with Congress in states like Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab remains contentious. The local parties, with a stronger foothold, seem less willing to share the electoral pie.

Fragmented Opposition on the Horizon?

Adding to this, the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has already voiced its decision not to part with any of its 42 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress. The Shiv Sena UBT in Maharashtra too, mirrors this sentiment of reluctance. The landscape thus paints a picture of a fragmented opposition in the face of the imminent elections.