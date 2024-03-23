AAP's Atishi Challenges PM Modi, ED to Arrest BJP President Over Delhi Excise Policy Case Money Trail

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP leader Atishi has called for the arrest of BJP President JP Nadda, linking him to the controversial Delhi Excise Policy case. This accusation comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to ED custody, intensifying the political skirmish.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Money Trail

At a press conference, Atishi raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the elusive money trail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam leads directly to the ruling party's account. Despite ongoing investigations by the CBI and ED, Atishi asserts that no evidence of financial misconduct has been found against any AAP leader, including Kejriwal, whose arrest was based solely on the accusations of Sharat Chandra Reddy, owner of Aurobindo Pharma.

Sharat Chandra Reddy's Conflicting Statements

Advertisment

Atishi highlighted the inconsistencies in Reddy's statements, noting his initial denial of any connection with Kejriwal or AAP, followed by a contradictory claim that led to his bail. She emphasized that Reddy's donations to the BJP, totaling Rs 59.5 crore in electoral bonds, raise questions about the actual flow of illicit funds, challenging the narrative that AAP leaders were the beneficiaries of the scam's proceeds.

Political Fallout and Public Reaction

Kejriwal's arrest and the subsequent allegations against the BJP have intensified the political battle, with AAP planning to "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence. The case has not only put the spotlight on the Delhi Excise Policy but also on the use of electoral bonds and the transparency of political funding in India. AAP's move to confront the BJP head-on with these accusations marks a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict.

The allegations brought forward by Atishi have added a new dimension to the Delhi Excise Policy case, suggesting that the controversy may extend beyond AAP and implicate the BJP in financial misconduct. As the investigation continues, the political and legal ramifications of these developments are yet to unfold, promising further intrigue and debate in the turbulent landscape of Indian politics.