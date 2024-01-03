en English
Politics

AAPI Women Take the Political Stage in Utah’s 2024 Election Cycle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
In the heart of Salt Lake City, a new wave of political representation is taking form. A diverse group of women from Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities have taken the decision to run as Democrats for seats in the Utah State Legislature. This display of political ambition seeks to represent the racial and ethnic diversity of the state and reflects a collective effort by the AAPI community to ensure their voice and interests are represented in the state’s government.

Pushing Boundaries and Breaking Stereotypes

Among the hopefuls, Hoang Nguyen is making her bid for House District 23. Nguyen is not only focused on increasing representation for women and minorities, but she is also determined to give a voice to small business owners in the policy-making process. Another candidate breaking barriers is Verona Mauga, who is aspiring to represent House District 31. If she succeeds, Mauga will make history as the first Samoan legislator in the continental United States.

Re-Election and Continuity

Senator Karen Kwan, currently the only Asian American in Utah’s legislature, has also filed for re-election. Kwan emphasizes the need for the legislature to reflect its constituents, noting the significant Tongan and Samoan populations on Utah’s west side. Her re-election campaign is a testament to the continuity of AAPI representation in Utah’s legislature.

Advocacy and Representation

The candidates are advocating for a range of issues. From the improvement of public education and support for senior citizens to enhanced language access to government services and assistance for small businesses, their campaigns are underpinned by a common theme of inclusivity and representation. The 2024 election cycle is set to bring major leadership changes to government at multiple levels in the State of Utah, and this group of AAPI women is poised to be at the forefront of that shift.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

