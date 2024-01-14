AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse

In an unprecedented move that signals potential internal strife, a host of key leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttarakhand, including the state unit president Navprabhat and state coordinator Jot Singh Bisht, have made the collective decision to resign from the party. This mass resignation, a significant upheaval within the party’s ranks, comes amidst preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, casting a shadow over the party’s prospects.

Discontentment Simmers in AAP’s Uttarakhand Unit

These resignations have brought to light the simmering discontent within the party’s Uttarakhand unit. Leaders like Kamal Sharma, Rajesh Bhatt, Alok Sharma, RP Raturi, Kamlesh Raman, among others, have cited their dissatisfaction with the party’s central leadership as the primary reason behind their collective decision to step down. They’ve expressed concerns about the dissolution of the party’s state organization and the ensuing inactivity which has led to confusion and uncertainty.

Criticism of Central Leadership

Adding fuel to the fire, the party’s central leadership, based in Delhi, has come under scrutiny for its handling of the state’s affairs. Jot Singh Bisht, a senior AAP leader, criticized the central leadership for their control over Uttarakhand’s operations without paying due attention to the local leaders. According to Bisht, the central leadership’s approach has led to a significant feeling of disenchantment among the state’s party members.

Implications of the Mass Resignation

These mass resignations, an indication of a possible crisis within the AAP in Uttarakhand, could potentially lead to these leaders aligning with other political parties. The impact of this shift could be pivotal for the party, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The central leadership’s response to this situation, and how it addresses the concerns raised by its state leaders, will significantly influence the party’s future in Uttarakhand.