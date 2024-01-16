AAP Responds to Asaduddin Owaisi's Criticism over 'Sundar Kand' Recitals

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi responded to criticism from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi, surrounding their decision to hold 'Sundar Kand' recital events. Owaisi had accused the AAP of aligning with the ideology and agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), implying a lack of distinction between the two parties' approach.

Advertisment

AAP's Response to Criticism

Leaders within the AAP, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, dismissed the need for a response to Owaisi's remarks and defended their own devotional activities. Bharadwaj expressed a desire for Lord Hanuman's blessings on both Delhi and the opposition leaders. Chadha, on the other hand, emphasized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's devotion to Lord Ram and his initiatives such as sending thousands of elderly people on pilgrimage.

Owaisi's Continued Critique

Advertisment

Owaisi continued his critique by alleging AAP's hypocrisy and engaging in 'competitive Hindutva' to attract votes from the majority community. He questioned how the ideology of the BJP-RSS could be stopped if such politics persisted.

Religious and Political Implications of 'Sundar Kand'

The 'Sundar Kand' recital has sparked discussions about the religious and political implications of such events. This controversy has led to debates about the political motives behind the recital and the involvement of AAP and RSS. However, AAP leaders have defended their decision, stating that they seek blessings from Lord Hanuman for Owaisi and emphasizing their desire for Lord Hanuman's blessings not only on Delhi but also on opposition leaders.