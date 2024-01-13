AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by senior leader Gopal Rai, has declared a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for allegedly razing slums in Delhi, leaving residents homeless. The campaign, named ‘Ghar bachao, BJP hatao’ (Save homes, remove BJP), is scheduled to run from January 14 to January 21, culminating in a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters. AAP MLAs and Councillors are entrusted with the duty of educating slum colonies about the BJP and Central government’s actions.

Accusations against BJP

The AAP has criticized the BJP for its contradictory stance of promising homes for slum-dwellers while simultaneously evicting them without providing alternate housing, despite court inquiries into the government’s rehabilitation plan for the displaced residents. Rai cited the BJP’s demolition drives in areas like Mehrauli and Dhaula Kuan last year, along with recent eviction notices, as evidence of their indifference towards the poor, particularly in the cold weather.

BJP’s Defense

The BJP has responded by alleging that the AAP government had blocked the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Delhi and failed to allot approximately 50,000 housing units constructed for slum-dwellers. They deny the charges of inhumane demolitions and inadequate rehabilitation for affected residents, claiming that the AAP is using evictions as a political weapon to target and silence its adversaries.

Delhi Government’s Intervention

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had previously managed to halt a demolition notice in Sarojini Nagar. Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing power and lambasted the unmerited bulldozer politics as BJP ruled municipal corporations continued to destroy illegally built structures in various parts of the capital. He assured the citizens that his government would grant ownership rights to those living as non-permanent residents.

As the tug of war between the AAP and BJP continues, the fate of Delhi slum-dwellers hangs in the balance. The upcoming protest and demonstration are likely to heighten the tension between the two parties, with the AAP’s ‘Ghar Bachao, BJP Hatao’ campaign serving as a rallying cry for those affected by the demolitions.